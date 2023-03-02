'Messi We Are Waiting': Lionel Messi Threatened After Gunmen Attack Wife's Family Shop

Lionel Messi has been threatened by some unidentified gunmen who attacked a supermarket owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. The shop is located in Rosario, Argentina which happens to be the Argentine superstar's hometown. The assailants also left a message for the Paris Saint Germain star.

As reported by Rosario3, shots were fired at the shop during the early morning as two people riding on a motorbike were seen arriving at the scene and sprayed bullets aiming at the shutter.

Lionel Messi threatened

They also left a handwritten note for Lionel Messi which states, “Messi we are waiting for you, Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he is not going to take care of you.”

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of the Argentine town of Rosario. It is believed the attempt was made in a bid to extort money from Roccuzzo's family.

The message was written on a piece of paper and was left in a charcoal bag. As soon as the incident was reported police and investigation agencies appeared on the spot and an investigation kicked off. Messi doesn't reside in Rosario currently but does have a house named ‘The Fortress’ in the city.

The prospect of Lionel Messi returning to Rosario to play for Newell's was dealt a blow overnight.



A supermarket owned by his wife's family was shot at 14 times & a message left:



"Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin (mayor of Rosario) is a drug dealer and won't protect you" pic.twitter.com/LcHOdlbGry — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 2, 2023

Fans of the other club in Rosario (RC) are terrified at the prospect of Messi returning to Newell's to bury them. They don't want him here.



Like they disrespected and hated Maradona, now their attention turns to Messi.



Imagine stooping this low? This rivalry knows no bounds. — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 2, 2023

Incidentally, Newell’s Old Boys, the Argentine club based in Rosario has a direct connection with the player. Messi's first club was Old Boys and there have been rumours of him donning the jersey one last time before hanging up his boots.

The 35-year-old's imminent future is under severe scanner as his current deal will expire at the end of this ongoing season and he is yet to commit his future at the Parc des Princes.