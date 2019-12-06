Mesut Ozil Seen Ranting At Arsenal Teammate Lacazette After Defeat Against Brighton

Arsenal played against Brighton on December 5, 2019 in the Premier League. The Gunners lost against Brighton with a 2-1 scoreline. Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was visibly frustrated due to Arsenal’s lacklustre performance.

Also Read | Premier League: Mesut Ozil Tweets Over Return To Arsenal's Starting XI

"It's not the first time he's been involved in something that's not ideal"@LeeDixon2 on Mesut Ozil's very public post-match anger...#PLonPrime #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/DtK8hKK5bu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2019

Mesut Ozil was seen ranting at Alexandre Lacazette

Mesut Ozil was seen ranting at teammate Alexandre Lacazette while returning to the dressing room. Lacazette scored the only goal for the Gunners in the clash. There was a toxic atmosphere in the Emirates stadium, with the players being jeered at by the home crowd after the defeat.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Meets Thierry Henry Before Wolves Match

Mesut Ozil was also seen involved in a verbal spat with Arsenal’s assistant manager Per Mertesacker. Neal Maupay scored a late winner for his side, as Brighton defeated Arsenal. This was the first home game for Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg after the sacking of Unai Emery. Mesut Ozil appeared to be angry and fuming after the defeat while he was returning back to the dressing room. The German was seen yelling towards the dugout and shouting “sacker”.

Hector Bellerin spoke on the team's defeat

Ozil’s teammate Hector Bellerin responded to the controversy saying that he was speechless after the defeat. He stated that whatever the team does, it does not work. Bellerin further commented that the team gave its best, they created chances and they defended well. He also said that every player of the team is completely dedicated on the field.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil's Top Three Moments From His Illustrious Career So Far

Gunners are yet to win in their last nine games

The defeat against Brighton means that Arsenal are yet to register a win in their last nine games, which is their worst run in over 42 years. Arsenal have just won four games of the total 15, while losing on four occasions. They are placed 10th in the Premier League table with 19 points. Arsenal will play against West Ham United on Monday, December 9, 2019 (December 10 according to IST).

Also Read | WATCH: Mesut Ozil Marries Amine Gulse In Istanbul With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan As His Best Man; Ranveer Singh Is Over The Moon