MHB Vs INR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Details

Mohun Bagan will take on Indian Arrows on Matchday 7 of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on January 8, 2019. The Kolkata-based club currently top the rankings in the Indian domestic competition. Meanwhile, Indian Arrows are last in the league standings with only one win from five games. Here is the MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction along with top picks

Mohun Bagan's Fran Gonzalez bags I-League player of the month award for December

MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction

MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction - Mohun Bagan squad

Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj (on loan from FC Goa), Lalramchullova, Nongdamba Naorem (on loan from Kerala Blasters FC), Baba Diawara, Komron Tursunov, Lalramzauva Khiangte, Suhair VP, Surabuddin Mollick, Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder (on loan from ATK), Dhanachandra Singh (captain), Shilton D'Silva, SK Sahil, Bikramjeet Singh (on loan from Mumbai City FC), Azharuddin Mallick, Daniel Cyrus, Sheikh Faiaz (on loan from ATK), Subha Ghosh, Fran González.

MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction - Indian Arrows squad

Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom, Harpreet Singh, Akash Mishra, Hendry Antonay, Vikram Pratap Singh (Captain), Gurkirat Singh, Aman Chetri, Givson Singh, Bawlte Rohmingthanga, Saurabh Meher, Samik Mitra, Ricky Shabong, Joseph Lalsanglura, Harmanpreet Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Telem Suranjit Singh, Tamal Naskar, Rohit Danu, Surya Tirkey, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Suraj Rawat, Ridge Dmello, Sanjeev Stalin.

Ayush Adhikari will be an important player against Mohun Bagan for Indian Arrows

Glad to receive my first Man of the Match award for the Arrows. Gutted to not get the 3 points but an important draw nonetheless. #IndianArrows 💙

#indianfootball#ileague#leagueforall#ayushadhikari#love#passion. pic.twitter.com/2cv255OwBw — Ayush Adhikari (@Ayush_adhikari_) January 6, 2020

MHB vs INR Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: S Mitra

Defenders: A Tom, H Antonay, A Mehta, D Cyrus

Midfielders: V Singh, F Gonzalez (C), J Beitia, N Naorem

Forwards: A Chhetri (VC), B Diawara

Mohun Bagan start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

