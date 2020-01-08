MHB Vs INR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Details

Mohun Bagan will take on Indian Arrows on Matchday 7 of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on January 8, 2019. The Kolkata-based club currently top the rankings in the Indian domestic competition. Meanwhile, Indian Arrows are last in the league standings with only one win from five games. Here is the MHB vs INR Dream11 prediction along with top picks
.@Mohun_Bagan's @FranGlez18 is the #HeroILeague 🏆Player of the Month for December 2019!— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 5, 2020
Congratulations! 👏👏👏#RKFCMB ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ #LeagueForAll 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dSt1tTD365
Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj (on loan from FC Goa), Lalramchullova, Nongdamba Naorem (on loan from Kerala Blasters FC), Baba Diawara, Komron Tursunov, Lalramzauva Khiangte, Suhair VP, Surabuddin Mollick, Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder (on loan from ATK), Dhanachandra Singh (captain), Shilton D'Silva, SK Sahil, Bikramjeet Singh (on loan from Mumbai City FC), Azharuddin Mallick, Daniel Cyrus, Sheikh Faiaz (on loan from ATK), Subha Ghosh, Fran González.
Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom, Harpreet Singh, Akash Mishra, Hendry Antonay, Vikram Pratap Singh (Captain), Gurkirat Singh, Aman Chetri, Givson Singh, Bawlte Rohmingthanga, Saurabh Meher, Samik Mitra, Ricky Shabong, Joseph Lalsanglura, Harmanpreet Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Telem Suranjit Singh, Tamal Naskar, Rohit Danu, Surya Tirkey, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Suraj Rawat, Ridge Dmello, Sanjeev Stalin.
Glad to receive my first Man of the Match award for the Arrows. Gutted to not get the 3 points but an important draw nonetheless. #IndianArrows 💙— Ayush Adhikari (@Ayush_adhikari_) January 6, 2020
#indianfootball#ileague#leagueforall#ayushadhikari#love#passion. pic.twitter.com/2cv255OwBw
Goalkeeper: S Mitra
Defenders: A Tom, H Antonay, A Mehta, D Cyrus
Midfielders: V Singh, F Gonzalez (C), J Beitia, N Naorem
Forwards: A Chhetri (VC), B Diawara
Mohun Bagan start as favourites to win.
