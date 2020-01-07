ISL Points Table: ATK Hold Top Spot; Hyderabad FC Occupy The Last Position

Indian Super League 2019-20 (ISL) is reaching its latter stages. In the first clash of Matchday 12, FC Goa will play NorthEast United on January 8, 2019. The Goa-based side are currently on the second spot of the points table and are only trailing behind ATK in terms of goal difference. As for NorthEast United, they are placed eighth in the table with 11 points in 9 games.

ISL 2019-20 points table

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be facing each other in the second clash of Matchday 12 of ISL 2019-20. The defending champions are on the third spot of the table. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth in the ISL points table. The next ISL match will be played between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC. The newly formed team - Hyderabad - are at the bottom of the table. The former champions are on the second last spot of the ISL points table. Both the sides have been struggling throughout the season and have very less probability of making it to the playoffs.

.@OdishaFC score twice for the second successive match in Bhubaneswar!



Check out the goals from #OFCCFC including a potential Goal of the Season contender!#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/mcjDxwsc5f — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 6, 2020

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in their next clash. The Mumbai-based team are fourth on the ISL points table with 16 points in 11 games. Odisha FC are on the fifth spot with 15 points in 11 games. The last game of Matchday 12 will be between ATK and Kerala Blasters on Sunday, January 12, 2020. ATK are leading the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points in 11 games. Kerala Blasters FC are on the seventh spot of the ISL points table with 11 points in 11 games.

