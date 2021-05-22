MI Vs CIN Dream11: CF Montreal Vs FC Cincinnati Prediction, Team, Top Picks

CF Montreal (MI) will go up against FC Cincinnati (CIN) in the upcoming match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here is our MI vs CIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MI vs CIN Dream11 team.

MI vs CIN Dream11 Match Preview

CF Montreal are currently at the fifth spot of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings with eight points. Björn Johnsen and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two games each (two draws). FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the basement (14th) spot of the table with only one point and a win-loss record of 0-3 (one draw).

MI vs CIN Dream11 schedule

Florida date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 PM

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

MI vs CIN squads

CF Montreal: Björn Johnsen, Romell Quioto, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye, Erik Hurtado, Ibrahim Sunusi, Victor Wanyama, Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres, Amar Sejdic, Emanuel Maciel, Samuel Piette, Clement Bayiha, Jean-Aniel Assi, Mathieu Choinière, Rida Zouhir, Nathan Saliba, Luis Binks, Aljaž Struna, Mustafa Kizza, Zachary Brault Guillard, Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Zorhan Bassong, Joel Waterman, Clement Diop, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis

FC Cincinnati: Brenner, Jürgen Locadia, Isaac Atanga, Yuya Kubo, Franko Kovačević, Brandon Vazquez, Calvin Harris, Luciano Acosta, Haris Medunjanin, Allan Cruz, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Álvaro Barreal, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Benjamin Mines, Caleb Stanko, Ronald Matarrita, Exon Gustavo Vallecilla, Maikel Van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Edgar Castillo, Zico Bailey, Nick Hagglund, Przemysław Tytoń, Kenneth Vermeer, Cody Cropper, Beckham Sunderland

MI vs CIN top picks

CF Montreal: Zachary Brault Guillard, Djordje Mihailovic, Björn Johnsen

FC Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita, Luciano Acosta, Jürgen Locadia

MI vs CIN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Cody Cropper

Defenders: Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita

Midfielders: Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Luciano Acosta

Forwards: Björn Johnsen, Romell Quioto, Jürgen Locadia

MI vs CIN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that CF Montreal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MI vs CIN Dream11 prediction, MI vs CIN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MI vs CIN Dream11 Team and MI vs CIN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: CF Montreal, FC Cincinnati/ Twitter