Mikel Arteta 'pleased With VAR' After Overturned Decision Helps Arsenal Secure 3 Points

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was pleased with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) on Saturday after the decision to award the only goal of the match against West Ham United rested on the newly implemented but controversial review system.

Arteta pleased with VAR

Arsenal defeated cross-town rivals 1-0 in the derby thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette goal in the second half. The goal was initially termed offside but after a VAR prolonged check, the decision was overturned and the goal was awarded. During the post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked about the VAR decision and he said that he was losing confidence after the check took some time but was delighted with the system on Saturday.

"When the goal was disallowed I thought ‘okay that’s fine’. Then my staff came from the bench and said ‘it’s a goal’. But then after two or three minutes, I don’t know how long, then I wasn’t very positive about the outcome. I am very pleased with the VAR tonight," Arteta said.

The win takes Arsenal to 40 points and on the ninth position in the Premier League table, five points off the fourth-placed Chelsea with a match in hand. The Gunners are undefeated in the calendar year with confidence growing in the squad. "It’s only turning a corner in terms of results. A little bit in terms of the things I want to see from my team, but they were telling me now that ‘I’ve turned the ship around’, that ship still has to turn a few times more to see what we want to see. It’s part of the process, it doesn't happen overnight, we are positive that we can keep going on this from the eight or nine weeks that we’ve been here. It will be down to the performances that we put in and it will be related to the results," Arteta added.

(with inputs from arsenal.com)

