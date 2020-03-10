Arsenal Will Have To Be 'at Their Best' To Defeat Manchester City: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta stated that the players will have to be at their best when they play Manchester City on Wednesday evening. He added that the two teams are different in terms of levels and processes and will but will have to manage well.

'At our best'

💬 "It's going to be a very special night, I am very excited to get back there."



"It's going to be a very special night, I am very excited to get back there."

Addressing reporters during the press conference before the match, the Spaniard said, "I think we have to be at our best, that’s for sure. You have any chance to win a game at the Etihad against those players, we have to be at our best. I think we are in two different processes and levels, at the moment we have to try to manage those individually and collectively. We have to be at our best."

Arsenal will be playing defending champions City on Wednesday evening at the Ethiad stadium, Arteta's first match against his former employers and as well as mentor Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal are in a relatively good form, having been undefeated in the calendar year with confidence growing in the squad. The club registered their third consecutive victory on Saturday after defeating West Ham United 1-0. The win takes Arsenal to 40 points and on the ninth position in the Premier League table, five points off the fourth-placed Chelsea with a match in hand.

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreria, who is out for eight-ten weeks since he fractured his right ankle during the FA Cup match against Portsmouth last week. In an injury update on the players before the Manchester City match, the club said the Uruguayan had fractured his right ankle and that his recovery will take eight to ten weeks. The Premier League ends on May 17 and it will be difficult for Torreira to start another match for the Gunners.

(with inputs from arsenal.com)