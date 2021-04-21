Milan Vs Sassuolo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

AC Milan are all set to take on Sassuolo in their next Serie A fixture as they look to close the gap at the top to Inter. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) at the San Siro stadium. Let's have a look at the Milan vs Sassuolo team news, how to watch Milan vs Sassuolo live stream in India and other details of this much-awaited Serie A clash.

Milan vs Sassuolo prediction and preview

AC Milan are in fantastic form this season and are on course to have their best season since 2011/12 when they finished second under head coach Massimiliano Allegri. However, having led this year's Serie A table for most of the season Milan would be disappointed to witness a significant drop in form mid-season. With 66 points from 31 games, The Rossoneri are now nine points behind leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A table with seven games remaining in the season. However, with just one defeat in their last eight league games (5W 2D), Milan seem to have rediscovered their form.

On the other hand, Sassuolo seem to have rediscovered their form as well after a mediocre patch of games in between. Prior to their two consecutive victories in their last two games, Roberto De Zerbi's side had only won two games from their last 14 (5D 7L) in all competitions. Despite this poor run, Sassuolo find themselves in eighth place in the Serie A table and way clear of the relegation places. However, Sassuolo will have to be at their best if they are to come away with anything from the game against Milan.

Milan vs Sassuolo team news

Heading into this match, AC Milan will be without Alessandro Romagnoli who is still recovering from an injury while Davide Calabria will be a doubt. Meanwhile, talisman striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to the squad after serving his suspension. On the other hand, Sassuolo will be without Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo who are still getting back to full fitness.

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Georgios Kyriakopoulos; Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang; Filip Djuricic, Maxime Lopez, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori

How to watch Milan vs Sassuolo live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Milan vs Sassuolo game live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Milan vs Sassuolo live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

