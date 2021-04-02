Mino Raiola Vs Jorge Mendes: Who Is The Richer Football Super-agent? Details Revealed

Modern football is a much more complicated business, and two superagents in Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola have mastered the art of transfers and influence over the past two decades. While Mendes dominated the big-money of the late 2000s and the early 2010s, it was Raiola who made some eye-catching moves in the latter part of the decade. And while the Mino Raiola vs Jorge Mendes tussle continues with the transfer window fast approaching, here's a look at their net worth, and client list and some of their biggest deals.

Mino Raiola net worth: Mino Raiola clients

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mino Raiola's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $50 million. Much of the 54-year-old's net worth comprises of the commissions he earns from brokering some of the biggest transfers in European football. Being an Italian, Raiola has a major influence in Serie A, with AC Milan being one of the biggest hoarders of his clientele. Manchester United also have had Mino Raiola clients in the past, and famously paid a then-world record fee for Paul Pogba.

It is reported that Raiola bagged a mammoth €25 million ($29.45m) from Pogba's €105 million ($123.8m) transfer. The Italian super agent's client list includes the likes of Pogba, Marco Veratti, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Erling Haaland, Jesse Lingard and Matthijs De Ligt among others. Many of Raiola's clients are set for a move in the summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Erling Haaland all linked with moves, which should further add to his hefty bank balance.

Jorge Mendes net worth: Jorge Mendes clients

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jorge Mendes' net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $100 million. Like Raiola, Mendes bags most of his fortune brokering transfer deals for high-profile players in European football. While Raiola is mostly concerned with football, Mendes' agency, Gestifude, also extends to other sports, and has clients such as Ferrari star Charles LecLerc, tennis player João Sousa and the cyclist João Almeida.

The 55-year-old,brokered the 2009 world record deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, and his other football clients include Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Joao Felix, Angel Di Maria and Diego Costa among others. The Celebrity Net Worth report states that Jorge has negotiated more than $1.2 billion in contracts for his clients. In a typical year, the super agent brings $100 million in commission back to Gestifute, clearly winning the Mino Raiola vs Jorge Mendes battle.

Disclaimer: The above Mino Raiola net worth and Jorge Mendes net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image Courtesy: Globe Soccer Awards Twitter, Mino Raiola Instagram)