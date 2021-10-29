Miralem Pjanic Aims Parting Shot At Ex-Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman, Deletes Post Later

FC Barcelona decided to part ways with head coach Ronald Koeman owing to poor results in the ongoing 2021/22 La Liga season. The move came after Barca's 0-1 away defeat to Rayo Vallecano at Madrid's Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's ouster comes 14 months after his appointment as the Barcelona head coach.

After the Spanish club decided to terminate Koeman's services with immediate effect, one of the former players of the Catalan club came forward and had fun at the Dutch manager's expense.

Miralem Pjanic mocks Ronald Koeman, deletes the post later

After the La Liga club officially parted ways with Ronald Koeman, Miralem Pjanic left no stone unturned in taking a subtle jibe at the former Barcelona head coach. Pjanic celebrated Koeman's dismissal with a post on his Instagram story.

Miralem Pjanic and Ronald Koeman do not get along with each other. In fact, the former Barcelona superstar had earlier accused the latter of disrespecting him after the Bosnian midfielder left the Camp Nou to join Besiktas on loan. Pjanic spent just one season at the Catalan giants after joining the club from Juventus in 2020 and made six starts last year due to injuries and a lack of form. After joining Besiktas on loan, the 31-year old claimed that he lowered his salary to play more football than he did at Barcelona. Besiktas will pay the La Liga giants a fee of €2.7 million to secure the services of Pjanic on a loan until the end of the 2021/22 season.

While speaking to Marca, Miralem Pjanic revealed that he was disrespected by former boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. On being asked if he was insulted, Pjanic replied, "The coach, yes. I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy. I always wanted to play for Barca, but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated."

The Bosnian midfielder added that a lack of communication with the Barcelona boss made it difficult for him to maintain a positive outlook at the club.

"There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated. And when I played, it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman]. It was very strange because a coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything, but I would always like to be told things face to face. As if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Ronald Koeman sacked

Barcelona released a statement after Ronald Koeman was sacked stating that the president of the Barcelona club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. The release further stated that Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. Barcelona thanked the coach for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.