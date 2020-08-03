MLS Is Back Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Bracket And All Live Stream Details

The weekend saw the MLS Is Back Tournament move a step towards its conclusion with the culmination of the quarter-final round. With four teams all set to battle it out for the title, here is a brief overview of the quarter-final highlights, MLS Is Back tournament semifinals schedule, live stream and more details.

MLS is back tournament semifinals live stream

Philadelphia Unions vs Portland Timbers - Wednesday, August 5, 8 pm ET (Thursday, 5.30 AM IST)

Orlando City vs Minnesota - Thursday, August 6, 8 pm ET (Friday, 5.30 AM IST)

The clash between Philadelphia vs Portland will be broadcasted on FS1, TUDN, FOX Deportes UniMás for the USA and TSN, TVAS2 in Canada, while the live streaming will be available FOX Sports App (TSN App, TVAS App in Canada). On the other hand, the Orlando City vs Minnesota fixture will be broadcasted on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes for USA and TSN, TVAS2 in Canada, while the live streaming will be done on ESPN App (TSN App, TVAS App in Canada).

MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals: Philadelphia, Orlando make it to final four

Philadelphia Unions saw off a tough challenge from Sporting Kansas City in their journey to the final four. Philadelphia were successful in sealing their spot in the MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals, netting thrice past Kansas City defence, courtesy of a goal from Jamiro Monteiro, apart from a brace from Sergio Santos. Although Alan Pulido netted once for Kansas City in the injury time of the first half, they could not overturn the tie.

Orlando City were up against Los Angeles FC, with the game decided by a tie-breaker. LAFC appeared closer to seal a spot in the final four when Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the 60th minute. However, things took a turn for the worse for LAFC with Joao Moutinho bagging the equaliser in the final minute of the game. There was no stopping for Orlando City FC, with the team winning the tie in the penalty shootout.

MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals: Minnesota, Portland to play semifinal

Minnesota United's clash against San Jose Earthquakes ended in a five-goal thriller. Minnesota bagged two goals each in the two halves of the game to secure a berth in the MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals. Robin Lod, Jacori Hayes, Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston scored once each for Minnesota, while, Magnus Erikkson scored the only goal for San Jose.

Portland Timbers cruised past with ease against New York City FC. Although Jesus Medina's goal from the spot bagged an early lead for NYC FC, Timbers went on to overturn the tie with strikes from Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri and Andy Polo to secure their spot in the final four.

Image courtesy: Orlando City/Portland Timbers Twitter