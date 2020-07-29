MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinal Fixtures, Schedule, Bracket As Portland Eke Out Win

With the conclusion of Portland's game against Cincinnati, the MLS Is Back Tournament's Round of 16 came to an end. The focus now shifts on the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals that are slated to be played in the coming days. Here's a closer look at the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal date, schedule, bracket update and other details.

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals: Round of 16 highlights

San Jose Earthquakes defeated Real Salt Lake in a seven-goal thriller. San Jose scored five goals in the game, with Real Salt Lake netting twice. Cristian Espinoza, Valeri Qazaishvili and Chris Wondowlowski scored once, while Magnus Erikkson bagged a brace for San Jose. Meanwhile, Douglas Martinez and Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake but failed to help their side seal a spot in the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐭!



Who will take home the #MLSisBack Tournament title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/z5SQhsvNUO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 29, 2020

Seattle Sounders suffered a shocking defeat against Los Angeles FC, losing out 4-1. Diego Rossi's double helped LAFC cruise past Sounders, apart from goals from Latif Blessing and Brian Rodriguez. Will Bruin, however, scored a consolation goal for his side but were subsequently knocked out of the competition.

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals: Minnesota, Portland advance to final eight

The game between Columbus Crew SC and Minnesota United turned out to be the most exciting Round of 16 fixture. Both sides scored once, with strikes from Gyasi Zardes and Robin Lod, but failed to produce a desirable result, which was then decided by a tie-breaker. Ultimately, Minnesota went on to advance into the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals with a 4-6 tie-breaker scoreline.

A similar scoreline made its way to the scoreboard in the game between Portland Timbers and Cincinnati, with the fixture decided by a tie-breaker. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored for Portland, followed by an equaliser from Jurgen Locadia for Cincinnati. The tie-breaker ended in Portland's favour with a 5-3 scoreline.

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal date and schedule

The MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal bracket system has been followed to decide the fixtures. Here are the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal bracket details:

Philadelphia Union vs Sporting Kansas City - Thursday, July 30, 8 pm ET (Friday, 5.30 am IST)

Orlando City vs LAFC - Friday, July 31, 5.30 pm ET (Saturday, 8 am IST)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota - Saturday, August 1, 8 pm ET (Sunday, 5.30 am IST)

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers - Saturday, August 1, 10.30 pm ET (Sunday, 8 am IST)

Image courtesy: Portland/Minnesota Twitter