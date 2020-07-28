MLS Is Back Tournament Results: LAFC, San Jose Register Thumping Wins, Book QF Spots

The MLS is Back Tournament produced some intriguing games in the Round of 16 stages as six spots for the quarter-finals have now been filled up. Orlando City, LAFC, San Jose Earthquakes, Philadelphia Union, Sporting KC and NYCFC have qualified for the MLS quarterfinals. With the MLS is Back Tournament shaping to take up its final eight, here's a look at the MLS is Back Tournament results from the Round of 16.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

ANOTHA ONE 💥



Diego Rossi scores his SEVENTH (!!!) goal of the tournament so far! #SEAvLAFC pic.twitter.com/H4z8wuCQHv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 28, 2020

MLS is Back Tournament results: Seattle Sounders vs LAFC (1-4)

Diego Rossi scored a brace to lead LAFC to a 4-1 win over MLS Cup holders, Seattle Sounders, at the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 on Monday. LAFC opened the scoring through Rossi from the penalty spot and Latif Blessing's deflected shot doubled the lead for the Western Conference giants just before half-time. Seattle then pulled one back in the second half through substitute Will Bruin. The MLS is Back Tournament's top scorer, Rossi (7), got his second of the night in the 82nd minute before Brian Rodriguez added a fourth late in the game to make it 4-1. LAFC progressed through to the MLS quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Seattle Sounders and will face Orlando City in their next knockout clash.

ALSO READ: IFA Secy To Get Inaugural Best Administrator Award On Mohun Bagan Day

MLS is Back Tournament results: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake (5-2)

San Jose Earthquakes booked their spot in the MLS quarterfinals with a resounding win over Real Salt Lake. Magnus Eriksson converted two second-half spot-kicks as San Jose scored four second-half goals to advance to the next stage of the MLS is Back Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Real Salt Lake on Monday night. Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring in the first half for Matias Almeyda's men but Douglas Martinez equalised only a minute later. Dami Kreilach found the net in the second half but San Jose were in a lethal mood and made light work of Salt Lake after the break.

ALSO READ: Alex Ferguson Reveals 3 AM Phone Call From Klopp As German Wins LMA Manager Of The Year

MLS results for the Round of 16:

Philadelphia vs New England:1-0

Sporting KC vs Vancouver: 0-0 (3-1)

Toronto vs NYCFC: 1-3

Orlando vs Montreal: 1-0

Seattle vs LAFC: 1-4

San Jose vs Salt Lake: 5-2

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Chairman Says UEFA 'didn't Do A Great Job' On Manchester City Case

Image Credits - San Jose Earthquakes Instagram / LAFC Twitter