MLS Results, Highlights And Standings As Orlando City Overcome Columbus With 10 Men

Matchday 22 of Major League Soccer (MLS) saw some scintillating football on display with defending champions Seattle Sounders held to a 1-1 draw by LA Galaxy. Orlando City, meanwhile, succeeded in registering a narrow win over Columbus Crew SC to cement their spot in the top four of the Eastern Conference. Here are the MLS highlights and results from the week.

Also Read | MLS postpones game, cancels another because of COVID-19

MLS highlights: LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders ends in a draw

Defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders had to settle for a draw against LA Galaxy after conceding early in the game. Former Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez bagged the opener for LA Galaxy in the 78th minute following a neck-and-neck, but goalless first half.

LA Galaxy appeared to be headed towards a victory against Seattle Sounders at their home turf with the final minutes ticking. Raul Ruidiaz scored the equaliser in injury time to avoid a defeat away from home. The Sounders managed to stay third in the Western Conference MLS standings with 36 points from 21 games. Seattle Sounders, already out of the title race, will play their final game against San Jose on Sunday.

Also Read | Doop! Union emerge out of Philadelphia as best in MLS

MLS results: Orlando City bag victory against Columbus

Orlando City bagged an all-important three points despite playing with 10 men. Christopher Mueller scored the opening goal of the game in the 27th minute for Orlando City but Harrison Afful succeeded in equalising in the second half, only for Benji Michel to strike the winner for Orlando City and bag the three points.

Interestingly, Orlando City fell short of one player as early as the 52nd minute following a red card for Portuguese superstar Nani. The Manchester United legend's departure from the game did not deter their resolve to win the game though. The victory takes Orlando City to the third spot in the Eastern Conference MLS standings. They have bagged 41 points in 22 games this season. Orlando City will play the final game of the season against Nashville on Sunday.

Also Read | Union beats Fire 2-1, breaks tie with Toronto for MLS lead

MLS results: MLS regular season results

Orlando City 2-1 Columbus Crew SC

Minnesota United 2-2 Chicago Fire

Nashville 0-1 FC Dallas

Portland Timbers 0-1 Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy 1-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose 3-2 LAFC

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal star Jack Wilshere eyes MLS transfer after contract at West Ham was torn up

Image courtesy: Orlando City Twitter