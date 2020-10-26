Ex-Arsenal Star Jack Wilshere Eyes MLS Transfer After Contract At West Ham Was Torn Up

Jack Wilshere is considering a move to Major League Soccer to pick up the pieces of his injury-ravaged career. The former Arsenal star saw his contract with West Ham cancelled last month and is now a free agent.

Wilshere was considered one of the best talents at Arsenal and was their youngest league debutant at the age of 16. He was also only the fifth 16-year-old to play in the Champions League. A couple of years later at the age of 18, Jack Wilshere became the 10th-youngest player to wear the England shirt.

However, in time injuries began to take a toll on his development and when his contract expired at Arsenal, he joined West Ham. Injuries limited his playing time with the Hammers and the former England international was then overlooked by David Moyes this season despite being fit to feature. Eventually, West Ham and Wilshere agreed mutually consented to end his contract.

Also Read | Barcelona Boss Koeman Pins Blame On VAR After Humiliating El Clasico Defeat Vs Real Madrid

Wilshere to MLS: English midfielder a free agent on the lookout

Wilshere has had a few frustrating years and is reportedly favouring a move across to the United States. The former Arsenal star has attracted the interest of multiple clubs both in the UK and abroad and the free agent can soon be expected to be donning new colours.

Spot on Gary, especially when you are the best player! https://t.co/3ZBTcEcHLa — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) October 21, 2020

Speaking to BBC Sport, Jack Wilshere spoke of his frustrations in recent months and stressed the importance of finding a right club.

"It is important to find a club where I am going to play, be an important player and be happy. I don't want to rush into anything. It has to be the right team in the right country.I am open to Europe or wherever. I am the type of player who wants to have the ball. I understand there is another side to the game and I enjoy that but I would like to be in a team who has the ball."

Wilshere went on to say that he is not naive enough to believe that clubs will come calling for him straight away. The former West Ham man stated that he knows there is a process to all of it and he will have to get to training and get to know his new team-mates before he features often for whichever club he signs with.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Quits France's Football Team After President Macron's Remarks On Islam: Reports

Jack Wilshere leaps to the defence of ex-team-mate Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's Premier League and Europa League squads and this now means the playmaker will have to wait until January at the earliest for game time. Defending Ozil, his former teammate Jack Wilshere stood up for the German and called him one of Arsenal's best players and said it was sad to see him being dropped so abruptly.

Also Read | "Explain To Me How VAR Works In Spain", Koeman On Controversial Penalty

Also Read | Anwar Ali Can Play Till AIFF's Final Decision, Delhi High Court Rules

Image credits: Jack Wilshere Instagram