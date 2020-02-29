MLV Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Schedule

Melbourne Victory will face-off against Adelaide United at the Marvel Stadium on February 29, 2020. Adelaide United are currently fifth in the A-League and will enter the match as favourites. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory are ninth in the A-League standings and will be hoping to cause an upset on Saturday. You can play the MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Melbourne Victory keen for all three points against Adelaide United

“What we need tomorrow is to be together more than ever, as a club with the supporters” #MVFC #OurVictory pic.twitter.com/ERdniNBhp1 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 28, 2020

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction - Melbourne Victory

Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D'Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction - Adelaide United

Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marcos Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction - Match schedule

Date - Saturday, February 29, 2020

Kick-Off time - 2:00 PM IST

Venue - Marvel Stadium

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction top picks

Goalkeeper: I Richards

Defenders: R Strain, M Maria, L Broxham

Midfielders: N Mileusnic, L Darrigo, B Kirdar, J Poulsen

Forwards: O Toivonen (C), R Kruse (VC), K Opseth

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction

Adelaide United will start as favourites to win against Melbourne Victory in the A-League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MLV vs ADL Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The MLV vs ADL Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

