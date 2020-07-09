Mo Salah Becomes Fastest Liverpool Player To Contribute To 100 Premier League Goals

Mo Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to be involved in 100 Premier League goals following the Reds' 3-1 win against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium on Wednesday. The game against Brighton saw two Mo Salah goals and an assist from the Egyptian, who took his tally to a century in just 104 appearances. With the Mo Salah 100 goals achievement, the star attacker becomes only the fourth player to reach the milestone after club legends Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.

ALSO READ: Silva Shows Enduring Class In Man City's Latest Big Home Win

Mo in the @premierleague for the Reds...



1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ appearances

7️⃣3️⃣ goals

2️⃣7️⃣ assists



🔥 @MoSalah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYM4Uq2rNI — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 8, 2020

Mo Salah 100 goals involvement: Mo Salah goals and an assist vs Brighton

The first of the two Mo Salah goals vs Brighton came in the sixth minute when the Liverpool attacker curled a first-time left-foot finish into the net after an error from Davy Propper. Salah's second goal of the game came in the 76th minute when he glanced a header into the net from an Andrew Robertson corner. Between the two Mo Salah goals vs Brighton, the Liverpool star grabbed an assist as well with club captain Jordan Henderson getting on the scoresheet.

The two Mo Salah goals and an assist vs Brighton took the Egyptian to a century of Premier League goal contributions for Liverpool, becoming the fastest to the milestone with just 104 appearances Mo Salah now has 19 Premier League goals for the season and remains in contention to win the Golden Boot for the third season in a row since arriving at Anfield in 2017.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

100 - Mo Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for @LFC in the @premierleague (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148). Century. pic.twitter.com/MmXjvn3l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

Mo Salah 100 goals involvement: Joining an elite list of players at Liverpool

The breakdown of the Mo Salah 100 goals contribution for Liverpool sees the African tallying a total of 73 goals and 27 assists for the Merseyside club in England's top division. However, only three players have reached the milestone previously for Liverpool. Liverpool greats Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler reached the century in 148 and 158 games respectively, while club icon Steven Gerrard's landmark came up in his 212th appearance.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Liverpool set sight on new records

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tumbled another record following their victory against Brighton by winning their 30th League game out of the 34 games played so far. No other team in the history of English football has reached that tally as quickly as the Reds this season. With four matchdays remaining, Liverpool, on 92 points, are well on course to break Man City's 100-point record that was set in the 2017-18 season. That Man City side also holds the record for the most wins in a Premier League campaign with 32, another record Klopp's side could break.

ALSO READ: We Must Help Those In Need Realise Their Dreams: India Footballer Kotal

Image Credits - Liverpool Twitter