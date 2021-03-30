Mo Salah Gives Cryptic Answers When Asked About Future, Playing In Spain After Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp's side that clinched the Champions League, followed by the Premier League title. The Egyptian international has been dominating in the Premier League as he leads the goalscoring charts this season alongside Harry Kane.

But his exceptional performance hasn't proven any deterrent in halting the rumours suggesting his exit elsewhere. He has been linked with a move to either FC Barcelona or Real Madrid in the recent past. And the former Roma striker has given a subtle hint at his interest in plying his trade in LaLiga as he nears the age of 29.

Real Madrid transfer news: Mo Salah transfer to Spain? Liverpool star doesn't rule out

During an interview with Spanish media publication Marca, Mo Salah was asked about his future. The Liverpool superstar was quick to suggest that his future does not entirely depend on what he thinks. He went on to state that he will see what shall be done about his future course of action.

Mo Salah did not rule out playing in LaLiga when quizzed about his thoughts of football in Spain. He insisted he expects to play for a lot more years. Further sending out a cryptic response, the 28-year-old claimed that none know what the future holds for him, but he did agree to the thought of a switch to Spain. "No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes," said the Egypt football team superstar, who is bound by a contract with Liverpool until 2023.

Mo Salah had again been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have relied largely on Karim Benzema in the attack with Eden Hazard turning out to be a failed transfer citing his worsening injury issues. And the defending LaLiga champions are on the hunt for a goalscoring threat, with Mo Salah being among the contenders, according to Transfer Market Web.

Mo Salah speaks on Sergio Ramos ahead of UCL quarter-final

Amid the Real Madrid transfer news, Mo Salah is keen on playing against Zinedine Zidane's men in the Champions League. The two teams have been paired up in the final eight, with Liverpool keen on avenging the final defeat in Kyiv in 2018. The Egyptian striker had to withdraw from the game after a shoulder injury following a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

But he has no issues with the Real Madrid legend. On being asked if there was some extra motivation to face Ramos, Mo Salah said, "That game is in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win... that's it."

Image courtesy: Mo Salah Twitter