Mohamed Salah Made His Liverpool Debut OTD 3 Years Ago, Has 94 Goals, 38 assists Since

Ever since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian superstar has been tearing up the record books at Anfield. On this day, August 12, three years ago, Mohamed Salah made his debut for Liverpool in the Premier League against Watford at Vicarage Road. The star winger managed to get a debut goal but it wasn't enough for the Reds to earn all three points. In 152 appearances for Liverpool so far, Salah has scored 94 goals and notched up 38 assists as well, helping the Merseyside giants to success in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Mohamed Salah Liverpool debut vs Watford

On August 12, 2017, Mo Salah made his Premier League debut for Liverpool but the visitors went behind after just eight minutes on the clock when Stefano Okaka scored the opening goal. Liverpool responded just before the half-hour mark through Sadio Mane. However, the Hornets grabbed the lead once again two minutes later as Abdoulaye Doucoure finished from close range.

The first of many for the Egyptian King... 👑#OnThisDay in 2017, @MoSalah scored his first @premierleague goal for the Reds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Y2Mb57pRa — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 12, 2020

It wasn't until the second half that Mo Salah made his first meaningful contribution for Liverpool as he earned a penalty after being fouled by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes. Roberto Firmino converted from the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-2. In the 57th minute of the game, Mohamed Salah scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool. A long ball played over the top found Roberto Firmino, who in turn, looked to scoop the ball over Gomes. The effort appeared to be going wide but Salah followed the ball to ensure that it ended up in the net. It seemed like Salah's goal would be the winner for Liverpool but Watford made it 3-3 in the third minute of added time to salvage a point.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Mohamed Salah Liverpool record

Mohamed Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to scored 50 PL goals, doing so in just 69 appearances. The 28-year-old has won the Golden Boot twice in his career. In his debut season with Liverpool, Salah scored 32 Premier League goals and broke the record for the most goals scored by a single player in a 38-game season. In total, Salah has scored 94 goals and registered 38 assists in all competitions. Last season, he had 10 assists to boast as he ended up 6th on the assists charts, tied with Man City duo Riyad Mahrez and David Silva.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Image Credits - AP