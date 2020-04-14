Mo Salah Completes One Year Of 'yoga Celebration' Against Chelsea On April 14; Watch Video

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has quickly developed as one of the most crucial players for the club since moving from AS Roma a few years ago. Alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah as been part of a deadly front-three combination that helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League last season. The European champions narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season as they finished second behind Manchester City by just one point. However, Mo Salah did manage to score his epic goal in the Liverpool vs Chelsea clash on April 14, 2019, completing the first anniversary of the same on Tuesday.

Mo Salah working out at home amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Throwback to when Mo Salah scored THAT goal against Chelsea and did the 'yoga celebration'

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Mo Salah has gone on to score an impressive 70 goals in 100 appearances for Liverpool. The 'Egyptian King' scored the above goal with comfortable ease against former employers Chelsea. Liverpool went on to beat Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline at Anfield but that was not enough to stop Man City from winning the Premier League title last season. Mo Salah previously played for Chelsea between 2014-16 and made 13 appearances before joining Roma on a permanent deal in 2016.

Another throwback as Mo Salah's daughter scores at Anfield in front of the Kop

Best moment 🤩 Throwback to when Mo Salah's daughter scored in front of the Kop ❤️ 👑 🇪🇬 mo salah ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NLhfCXufOx — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) April 13, 2020

