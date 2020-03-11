Jurgen Klopp Fumes Over Coronavirus Concerns Ahead Of Liverpool Vs Atletico UCL Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with a journalist for raising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The defending European champions are set to face Atletico Madrid in return leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. And the manager was visibly unhappy with the fuss around the outbreak that has impacted major fixtures in Europe.

Coronavirus update: Jurgen Klopp press conference ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Klopp was not happy about being asked about the coronavirus again pic.twitter.com/hbFKP5grEd — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2020

Jurgen Klopp was asked if he feared that his players might get the virus if they continued to play football with fans in attendance. However, the German tactician could not hold himself back and decided to confront the question in a not-so-subtle way. Klopp claimed that football was just a game. They were all part of the society, and hence everybody should be concerned about it.

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Manager slams journalist ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp also slammed the journalist claiming that he does not like the attitude of journalists. He further mocked the journalist claiming that he would question him here and then fly down to Madrid, Spain. The manager cited Madrid because Spain has been one of the major countries affected by the outbreak.

Jurgen Klopp further asserted that the coronavirus outbreak could not be solved with football. He further slammed the journalist, informing him of his duty to transmit information, expecting him to do it rather than asking questions.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Rojiblancos lead by one goal

Liverpool have a difficult task at Anfield due to their recent stumbling form across competitions. The Reds were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16. The Rojiblancos have a one-goal lead as they travel to Anfield with an aim to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game in the 4th minute of the game. The home side took the lead when Koke took a corner-kick which struck Fabinho, only to reach Saul. The Spanish midfielder was quick to net it past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker from a close-range shot. The second leg will be played on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

