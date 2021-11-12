Mohamed Salah Clinch Premier League Player Of The Month Award For October

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League October Player of the Month award. The iconic player was instrumental for the Reds having been involved in 9 goals (5 goals and 4 assists) in the Premier League last month.

The Egyptian international scored a hat-trick during Liverpool 5-0 drubbing of arch-rivals Manchester United at the Old Trafford while also netting goals against both Manchester City and Watford.

The 29-year-old's scintillating form saw him beat off competition from Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Southampton's Tino Livramento, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and Youri Tielemans of Leicester, to win the award for October. Michail Antonio and Cristiano Ronaldo were the previous winners of the Player of the Month awards for the first two months of the season (August and September). As for Mohamed Salah, this is his fourth Premier League player of the month award, with the player winning this individual accolade back in November 2017, February 2018 and March 2018.

Liverpool four points behind table-toppers Chelsea

Meanwhile, the Premier League will be back the next weekend after the International break and will see Liverpool return to action at Anfield against an in-form Arsenal on November 20. The Reds are currently placed fourth on the points table with 22 points in 11 games, just four points behind table-toppers Chelsea. As for their opponents, Arsenal is placed 5th with 20 points from 11 games and are on a 10 match unbeaten streak across all competitions since their massive 5-0 defeat against Manchester City in August.

Image: AP