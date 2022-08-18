Mohamed Salah Makes Massive Donation For Rebuilding Church After Fire Kills 41 In Egypt

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is known to be a generous person when it comes to donating money to charitable causes. According to Goal.com he was recently ranked as the eighth most generous person in the UK. The footballer recently donated money to rebuild a church in his home country which was affected by the fire.

Football news: Mohamed Salah's donation to church affected by fire in Egypt

Mohamed Salah has donated three million Egyptian dollars ($156,965) as a donation to rebuild a church that was destroyed by a fire, at Giza in Egypt. The fire at the Coptic Orthodox church took away the lives of 41 people. As per the report, the fire was started by an electrical fault in an air conditioning unit, which blocked an exit and caused a stampede with 18 children reported being among the dead.

This is not the first time that Mohamed Salah has come forward to help the people in Egypt. The Liverpool striker who was born in Nagrig had donated £2.4 million to the National Cancer Institute in Cairo three years ago, after being damaged by a car bomb. He even assisted in building a hospital, school, youth centre and ambulance unit in his hometown of Nagrig, as well as providing five acres of land for a waste treatment plant. As per the report Mohamed Salah also bought gym equipment, paid for couples to get married and purchased youth football trophies in Nagrig in addition to a donation of £26,612 to the Association of Veteran Egyptian Players to help former footballers who are struggling after retirement.

Mohamed Salah career

The former Chelsea and AS Roma player is currently second on Egypt's all-time top scorers' list with 47 goals having played 85 matches for his country. He now stands 11 goals behind the leading goal scorer for the country Hossam Hassan. He is yet to lift a trophy for his country, despite the Pharaohs making the final of the African Cup of Nations in the years 2017 and 2021. Egypt lost out the finals to Cameroon and Senegal, respectively.

At the club level, Salah has been mighty impressive since joining Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian has scored 158 goals in 257 matches and helped Jurgen Klopp manage the team to secure a Premier League title, Champions League glory as well as FA and Carabao Cup wins. He recently signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool which will keep him at the club until 2025.