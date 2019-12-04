Mohamed Salah Might Be Out For A Month For Liverpool After Ankle Injury

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah’s ankle injury has become a cause of concern for both his teams. It's making them sweat over the issue. Salah suffered an ankle injury in October 2019 after being kicked over by Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhary during their Premier League clash.

The injury got aggravated after he was kicked by Manchester City’s Fernandinho during their recent game, in which Liverpool beat the defending Premier League champions 3-1. He scored the second goal for his side but had to be substituted in the second half following the injury.

The player is currently on international duty for his country. However, he was seen with protective boots in the training, clearly indicating that he won’t play for Egypt in their matches against Kenya and Comoros. When asked by the media about Salah’s injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented that he thinks it is really annoying - for Salah, not him.

Salah might be out for a month

Liverpool return to Premier League action on November 23, 2019. They will head to Selhurst Park to play against Crystal Palace followed by a home game against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League. Reports in the British media claim that the ankle problem could keep the Egypt international out for as long as a month. This would mean that Salah might miss big games against Napoli in the Champions League, and the Merseyside Derby with Everton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp still has the required depth up front in the form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, along with Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster as backup options. The Reds are currently on top of the Premier League table, with an eight-point lead over back-to-back Premier League champions, Manchester City. Will they be able to win it this time? Do let us know in the comments section.