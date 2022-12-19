Last Updated:

'Moment Everyone Waited For Years': Fans Rejoice As Messi Finally Lifts The World Cup

Twitter was overflowed with reactions after Argentina's 4-2 win in the Penalty shootout. Netizens have now flooded the social media timeline, hailing Messi.

Kamal Joshi
Argentina won FIFA World Cup 2022 after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout victory over France in a thrilling final match. Twitter was overflowed with reactions after Argentina's 4-2 win in the Penalty shootout. Netizens have now flooded the social media timeline, hailing Messi and Co. for creating history.

"What a moment!! The moment everyone waited for years - Leo Messi an absolute GOAT," one user said.

Another tweeted, "Words can't Express how happy I am right now."

Netizens hail Argentina and Messi for FIFA win

At half-time, Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France in the FIFA final after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Messi scored a penalty in the 23rd minute and thirteen minutes later Di Maria score another goal to take the score to 2-0.

Kylian Mbappé emerged as a saviour for France by scoring on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. One minute later he made it 2-2. The game then headed into extra time where Messi again showed his prowess and took the score to 3-2. However, Mbappe's penalty kick even the score. But, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

