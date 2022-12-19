'Moment Everyone Waited For Years': Fans Rejoice As Messi Finally Lifts The World Cup

Argentina won FIFA World Cup 2022 after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout victory over France in a thrilling final match. Twitter was overflowed with reactions after Argentina's 4-2 win in the Penalty shootout. Netizens have now flooded the social media timeline, hailing Messi and Co. for creating history.

"What a moment!! The moment everyone waited for years - Leo Messi an absolute GOAT," one user said.

What a moment 🇦🇷 !!

The moment everyone waited for years - Leo Messi an absolute GOAT.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/B1RQzGU7lW — Sanket S Sanap. (@SanketSSanap) December 18, 2022

Another tweeted, "Words can't Express how happy I am right now."

Words can't Express how happy I am right now 😭😭😭 — 💫 ✧𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵𝓲 ✧🌟 (@TheGoatMessi10) December 18, 2022

Netizens hail Argentina and Messi for FIFA win

ARGENTINA IS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP CHAMPION 🏆🇦🇷 😭 pic.twitter.com/4H31cwyEfS — Prashant_Jadav (@Prashant259920) December 18, 2022

Finally here comes Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/ihwLBPVbwM — Mayanja Majid (@MayanjaMajid3) December 18, 2022

#Messi𓃵 thats how it's done.. END OF DEBATE FOR 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IAIkFrmBdz — Abdul HM (@AbdulHaiMohamm9) December 18, 2022

Finally,after 120 min of dramatic and one of the most intense match, and a intense penalty shoutout, Argentina finally win the FIFA World Cup.

Messi ❤️❤️

Angel Di Maria ❤️❤️

Whole Argentina team ❤️❤️.#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCupFinal #Messi𓃵 #Argentina #France pic.twitter.com/WX8kiXvcZJ — Ayush Jain (@AyushJain2004) December 18, 2022

At half-time, Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France in the FIFA final after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Messi scored a penalty in the 23rd minute and thirteen minutes later Di Maria score another goal to take the score to 2-0.

Kylian Mbappé emerged as a saviour for France by scoring on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. One minute later he made it 2-2. The game then headed into extra time where Messi again showed his prowess and took the score to 3-2. However, Mbappe's penalty kick even the score. But, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.