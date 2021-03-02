Monchengladbach Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, DFB-Pokal Live

After defending champions Bayern Munich exited the DFB-Pokal competition due to a loss against Holstein Kiel, this is Dortmund's best chance to win their fifth DFB-Pokal cup. Dortmund travel to Borussia-Park to face Monchengladbach in the quarter-finals of the competition. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:15 AM IST. Let's have a look at the Monchengladbach vs Dortmund live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are in miserable form recently as they are winless in their last five games across all competitions, having lost four of them. As a result, they find themselves in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings with 33 points from 23 games. The DFB-Pokal cup is the best opportunity for Marco Rose's side to win a cup this season as their hopes also seem to be fading away in the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg.

On the other hand, after a slow start to the season Dortumund's form has improved recently. Edin Terzić's men are on a three-match winning run, including an away win over Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Despite this recent uptick in form, Dortmund find themselves in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings, 13 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. We expect this match to be a tight contest with Dortmund eventually beating Monchengladbach 2-1.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund team news

For Monchengladbach, Stefan Lainer is ruled out due to a hamstring injury while Tony Jantschke is also unavailable due to a knock he picked up on the weekend. Meanwhile, Edin Terzic's side also has some injuries to deal with. Alex Witsel is still ruled out due to an Achilles injury he picked up in January while Manuel Akanji and Thomas Delaney are sidelined due to injuries picked up earlier this month.

Where to watch Monchengladbach vs Dortmund live stream?

Unfortunately, the DFB-Pokal telecast of Monchengladbach vs Dortmund will not be available for Indian viewers. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Monchengladbach vs Dortmund live stream will be available on ESPN Deportes.

