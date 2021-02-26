Haaland Transfer: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Approves Move For Dortmund Striker

Erling Haaland has proven himself to be a force to reckon with in his short career so far. The Norwegian international is one of the hottest properties in the European transfer market. The 20-year-old has been nothing short of a phenomenon for Borussia Dortmund since joining them last January, and the next big step is being already talked about for the former RB Salzburg star. While Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City are all keen on signing the reliable net buster, they could face some serious competition with Chelsea reportedly entering the fray.

Also Read: Europa League Results: Man United Advance Despite Draw, Leicester Knocked Out By Prague

Chelsea transfer news: Blues owner gives green light for Haaland transfer

According to BILD, Chelsea are right in the hunt for Erling Haaland, and despite a heavy summer outlay, owner Roman Abramovich has given the green light for the move. The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most lethal frontmen in the globe and promises to get better by every single game, making him the most desired player for any club in Europe. The Russian oligarch's fortunes mean that no target is too expensive for the Blues, who spent more than £200 million this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the transfer market.

Thomas Tuchel has received clearance from #Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sign an 'expensive dream player' this summer and the Blues are 'digging' into Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.



[via @BILD_Sport] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 25, 2021

Also Read: Ronaldo Nazario Greatest Football Player Ever, Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

With new manager Thomas Tuchel showing promising signs, Haaland could be the centre-piece of his tactical plans and the target man Chelsea desperately need since the departure of Diego Costa. The Blues splashed on RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the summer, but the German international has been largely unimpressive and has been often deployed at the flanks. Olivier Giroud has been leading the lines in recent times, but the World Cup winner at 34 is heading towards the final stages of his career. Haaland to Chelsea rumours have grown since the 20-year-old's agent fueled speculation of his exit, with Mino Raiola claiming that there were about 10 clubs interested in claiming Haaland's signature.

Also Read: Lindelof Hits Opponent With EPIC Kung Fu-style Kick As Man United Held To UEL Stalemate

While Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc seemed relaxed about Haaland's future, things are a bit shaky for the Black and Yellow on and off the pitch. Zorc claimed that the striker will not switch to any club after his time at BVB and is very comfortable at Signal Iduna Park. But unlike Chelsea, the Bundesliga giants have felt the full effects of the pandemic and will have to cash in on one of their stars if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Dortmund are currently sixth with six points' difference from fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and will hope that interim manager Edin Terzić can take them to the top four by the end of the season.

Also Read: Zidane Could Join Juventus As Pirlo's Struggle Continues, Real Madrid To Go For Mourinho?

(Image Courtesy: Erling Haaland Instagram)