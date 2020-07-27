Mason Mount’s Free-kick Vs Wolves Identical To His Set-piece in Chelsea Training As A Teen

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored a stunning free-kick against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season to help the Blues qualify for the Champions League but the execution of his set-piece was years in the making. Chelsea's Twitter account posted a video of a young Mason Mount taking a free-kick during a training session with the ball nestling into the top-left corner. There were plenty of similarities between the Mason Mount free-kick in training and his goal vs Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, showcasing that the Chelsea star has perfected the art of set-pieces over a period of time.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Mason Mount teenager at Chelsea: Mason Mount free-kick in training

Chelsea's Twitter account uploaded footage of a Mason Mount free-kick when the 21-year-old was at the club's youth academy. Mount revealed to the cameras that he attempts to use a Ronaldo-esque technique for his free-kicks to land in the top bins. A teenage Mason Mount exhibited his technique by bending one into the top-left corner of the net, proving that his goal against Wolves was years in the making.

ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Chelsea vs Wolves goals: Mason Mount free-kick vs Wolves

Having practised dead-ball situations in training as a youngster, Mason Mount scored the first of the two Chelsea vs Wolves goals with a superb free-kick. The young attacker curled in a sublime effort to beat Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal. However, Chelsea's video showed Mount had long been practising the art of putting the ball into the back of the net from set-pieces. It was Mount's first free-kick of the season as the English star took his tally to eight goals for the campaign.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

The second of the Chelsea vs Wolves goals came during injury-time in the first half. Mount was once again involved as he played in striker Olivier Giroud and the French striker finished off the move to all but confirm Chelsea's Champions League spot. The game ended 2-0 and Chelsea held onto fourth place to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Blues finished level on points with Man United (66), but the Red Devils had a superior goal difference.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Image Credits - Chelsea Twitter