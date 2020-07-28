Mumbai City FC Set To Break Transfer Record, Agree To Pay ₹1.6 Crore For FC Goa's Hugo

With the Indian Super League (ISL) season months away from kick-off, teams have started to test the erstwhile still waters of the transfer window. This time around, Mumbai City FC have decided to spend big with the signing of FC Goa star Hugo Boumous. It is reported that Mumbai City FC are willing to spend ₹1.6 crore, which is the entirety of his release clause, to sign the French-Moroccan football star.

Hugo Boumous was the best in Indian football last term

Hugo Boumous was arguably the best player in the Indian football competition last season. The attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in FC Goa's title triumph last term. His eye-catching display is being touted as the major reason for Mumbai City to spend a hefty amount for the 25-year-old midfielder this ISL transfer window.

Hugo Boumous netted 11 goals along with 10 assists for FC Goa last season. He was the ultimate choice to win the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player in the tournament. This season, FC Goa will make its debut in the AFC Champions League, which is a first for any Indian club. However, Boumous will not be able to participate in the competition, courtesy of his move to Mumbai City.

Hugo Boumous confirms Mumbai City move

Hugo Boumous, in a social media post, confirmed his move to Mumbai City this ISL transfer window. “Dear Goa, I would like to announce that my journey with FC Goa is officially over. It has been a hard decision to make. I'm grateful to have represented the colours and the state of Goa across India. Thanks for all the love I received from the fans during the 2 years spent with you", said the Mumbai City-bound star.

FC Goa deny agreement with Mumbai City

Club Statement: Hugo Boumous pic.twitter.com/2TeiLKFjEw — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 27, 2020

Contrary to the official confirmation made by Hugo Boumous, FC Goa have denied claims of any agreement with Mumbai City at the moment. The club, in an official statement, said that Hugo is still a contracted player with FC Goa. "There has been no agreement with any other club for the same," said the club. Goa went on to claim that the club is distancing itself from any communication that may claim otherwise.

