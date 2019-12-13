Mumbai City FC's Reserve Team Gets Into Trouble For Assaulting Match Officials

In a shocking turn of events, a case has been lodged on the ISL side Mumbai City FC's reserve team for beating up a referee after their match against Karnataka Sporting Association (KSA) at an Elite Division match of the MDFA League played in Mumbai. Mumbai City FC's reserve team, who lost to KSA, reportedly beat up the referee as they were unhappy with the decisions made by the official during the game. According to reports, one member from the ISL side's management was involved in an ugly spat with one of the linesmen and is believed to have picked up an argument after the linesmen raised his flag.

Mumbai City FC's reserve side lost the game 1-0 to KSA following which they allegedly beat up the match officials, who fled from the field. A case has been registered at the Bandra police station on the Mumbai City FC and Senior Police Inspector of Bandra Station Vijayalakshmi Hiremath, according to reports from local media, confirmed that the complaint has been registered by the affected referee for a non-cognizable offense under Section 223 and Section 504.

“The club has taken cognizance of the incident that took place earlier today after the MDFA Elite Division fixture between Mumbai City FC and Karnataka Sporting Association. The matter is being looked into by the club and appropriate action will be taken after thorough investigation", the club statement said.

