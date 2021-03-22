Mumbai City Star Amey Ranawade Receives Hero's Welcome After Concussion Scare In ISL Final

Mumbai City FC had a bitter-sweet Hero Indian Super League (ISL) final last week. Despite winning the League Winners' Shield and the ISL title, Mumbai City FC had to struggle with a horrendous injury to youngster Amey Ranawade following a collision with an opponent in the first half of the final. More than a week after the final, the 23-year-old returned to a hero's welcome at home, with the video now viral on social media.

Amey Ranawade news: Mumbai City star receives warm welcome at home

Amey Ranawade returned to his house in Mumbai after clinching the ISL title, Mumbai City FC's first such accolade since its inception. The 23-year-old right-back is seen being received by his mother in what appears to be his home. Ranawade is then seen presenting the Hero ISL winner's medal to his mother, followed by the customary pooja ritual as per the religious tradition.

Amey Ranawade news: How did Mumbai City defender end up in hospital?

Mumbai City FC were up against ATK Mohun Bagan for the ISL title. ATK Mohun Bagan went on to bag the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy of David Williams' effort. The opener served a major blow to Mumbai City FC, who were vying for their maiden ISL title, having already beaten ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the ISL Winner's Shield.

Mumbai City FC further struggled in the game when Amey Ranawade was forced off following a horrific injury. The incident happened in the injury time of the first half when the Mumbai City right-back tried to slide a tackle to win the ball against Subhasish Bose. The two players ended up colliding, with Amey Ranawade suffering the worst blow of the two.

Amey Ranawade health update: Defender stable after concussion, confirms team

The player who has represented the junior Indian football team was escorted out of the stadium by an ambulance and subsequently admitted to a hospital. Mumbai City released an official statement to provide an Amey Ranawade health update. The statement read, "We are very pleased to report that he is completely stable and his scan results were all normal. He is being kept under observation and all of us are wishing for a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC fought back and produced an epic comeback to win the final. Before Ranawade's injury, Mumbai City had equalled up on the scoreline, with Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo scoring an own goal. Bipin Singh scored from a simple finish in the final minute of the game to help the Islanders clinch their maiden ISL title.

Image courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter