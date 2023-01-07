Mumbai Indians Star Returns From Injury, Joins MI Cape Town For SA T20 League

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned from injury after a gap of more than one and a half years, and is now all set to represent the MI Cape Town team in the SA T20 League. The tournament will get underway on Tuesday, January 10, with the final set to take place on Saturday, February 11.

Jofra Archer returns from injury

As seen in the video below, Jofra Archer seems excited to make his return to cricket as he is all smiles. After joining the team's camps, the England fast bowlers also sent a message to all the MI Cape Town fans. "Hey, Mumbai Family. Just landed and I can't wait to get started. Hopefully, we can win it this year," said Archer.

Archer has joined a strong MI Cape Town team that would be led by star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, the list of the full squad is given below:

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis (Uncapped), Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickleton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Odean Smith, Waqar Salamkheil and Jofra Archer

What happened to Jofra Archer?

Jofra Archer had been sidelined for more than a year and a half after he suffered issues with his elbow, requiring him to undergo two operations. This was not the end of the trouble for him as he then also faced another setback. He was unable to return to action in May last year as intially planned as he also suffered a stress fracture.

It was only in November that he joined England's squad in training and bowled nine overs against the senior team. With Archer also set to return to the international side later in January against South Africa, he will hope to impress in the upcoming SA T20 League.