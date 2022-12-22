Jofra Archer Finally Makes His Return To International Cricket, 1st Time Since March 2021

England's fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer has finally made a return to international cricket after a gap of one and a half years. Archer has been named in the 14-member squad for England Men's ODI tour of South Africa in January. Archer has not played for England since appearing in an away series against India in March 2021. His last match was a T20 International in Ahmedabad, which England lost by 36 runs.

Archer was ruled out for the season in May of the same year after undergoing elbow surgery. He made a comeback in England's domestic cricket for Sussex but was again ruled out after suffering a stress fracture. Archer underwent a second round of surgery to treat his elbow injury in December 2021. He missed the T20 World Cup 2021, T20 World Cup 2022, and the entire season for England due to the long injury lay-off.

Archer finally made a comeback to an England shirt in November 2022 as he played for the Lions in a three-day match against the Test side in the United Arab Emirates. Archer is expected to play in the inaugural season of South Africa's new T20 league after the ODI series against the Proteas. He will represent the Mumbai Indians' Cape Town franchise in the new South African league. Archer is also expected to play in the IPL in March of next year. He is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the cash-rich tournament.

Archer's England career

Archer last played an ODI game for England in September 2020. He was part of England's World Cup-winning team in 2019. As far as Archer's record is concerned, he has played 13 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 12 T20I games for England since making his debut in 2019. The 27-year-old has picked 42 wickets in Tests, 30 wickets in 50-over cricket, and 14 wickets in the shortest format for England at averages of 31.04, 24.00, and 26.50, respectively.

England's ODI squad for the South Africa series: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

