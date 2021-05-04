Mumbai Police Twitter Creates Hilarious Football Puns Ahead Of Champions League Semi-final

The Mumbai Police, who are known for blending creative and humorous posts to spread vital information during the Covid-19 pandemic, have come up with another set of quirky posts. This time they have utilised the Champions League theme ahead of the semi-finals that begin on May 4, Tuesday night. Here is a preview of the Champions League fixtures, and the hilarious and informative football puns that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle posted.

Champions League semi-final: Man City vs PSG, Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City will take on PSG in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals on May 4, Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens will head into this game with a 2-1 lead and will be the favourites to progress to their first UCL final. The Man City vs PSG game will kick off at 8:00 PM BST (12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 5).

The second UCL semi-final second leg will take place between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on May 5, Wednesday night. The first leg between the two sides ended all square at 1-1 but Thomas Tuchel's side will head into this leg with a crucial away goal. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid game will kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, April 5 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 6).

Mumbai Police Twitter: Mumbai Police football tweet

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has reaffirmed its position of posting excellent social media content by spreading awareness about Covid-19 safety by using footballing references this time.

The ball is in our court Mumbai, stay safe.

The 'City' will definitely emerge a 'Champion' against the virus.#PremierSafety#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/MBZzjYee8w — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2021

In their latest post, Mumbai Police has used references from the upcoming football games to highlight ways of keeping hygiene during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first picture makes a reference to 'Real' Madrid's Eden 'Hazard' who is set to play against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. The Mumbai Police uses a hilarious pun to highlight the consequences of wearing the mask 'improperly.'

The second picture where the Mumbai Police uses Arsenal's reference is perhaps the most innovative and hilarious. Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side were termed the 'Invincinbles' in the 2003/04 season since The Gunners did not lose a single game the entire season and were crowned Premier League champions.

With this context in mind, the Mumbai Police are informing Mumbaikars that they need to keep masks and sanitisers in their 'Arsenal' to remain 'Invincinble' against the coronavirus. The Mumbai Police football tweet has received a favourable response from people as the post has received over 210 retweets and 800 likes. This is not the first time the Mumbai Police has utilised such creative themes as during the entire Covid-19 pandemic several informative posts have been posted in similar fashion.

Where to watch Champions League live in India?

In India, the Champions League games will broadcast live on the Sony Sports network. The live stream of the Champions League will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the games can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.