Namibia Qualifies For T20 World Cup Super 12 In Maiden Attempt; Fans Say History Is Made

The Namibia cricket team scripted history as they defied the odds to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 in their first appearance at the tournament.

Namibia T20 World Cup

The Namibia cricket team scripted history as they defied the odds to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 in their first appearance at the tournament. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side finished behind Sri Lanka in Group A that also included top sides like Ireland and the Netherlands.

Namibia made it to the Super 12s after defeating Ireland in their third and final group stage game by chasing down the target of 126 runs in just 18.3 overs. Netizens took to social media to praise the debutants for making it this far in the tournament.

Netizens react as Namibia qualify for T20 World Cup Super 12

One netizen took to Twitter to praise David Wiese for being the hero for Namibia and helping them qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12s. In the first win against the Netherlands, Weise scored 66 runs off just 40 deliveries and also picked up a wicket. As for the second match against Ireland, he made an excellent cameo by scoring 28 runs off just 14 balls and picking up two wickets. Similar incredible performances helped him win the man of the match award in both games.

Another fan congratulated Namibia Cricket for their outstanding victory against Ireland, stating that history was made in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, another user congratulated Namibia Cricket for their win and gave special praise to captain Erasmus and David Wiese, who contributed with incredible performances in both wins.

Another fan praised Namibia cricket for their win and posted a video of the emotions at display when the team knew they had qualified for the T20 World Cup Super 12s.

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

