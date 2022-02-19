Nantes Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Nantes will host Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their next league game at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 20.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Nantes vs PSG live streaming details.

Nantes vs PSG live streaming details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, February 19.

Nantes vs PSG live streaming details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19.

Nantes vs PSG team news

Nantes predicted starting line-up: Remy Descamps; Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Players injured: Fabio, Samuel Moutoussamy

PSG predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Players injured: No injuries were reported

Ligue 1 standings update: PSG continue to dominate

PSG's four-game winning streak in Ligue 1 has helped them increase their lead to 13 points from second-placed Marseille after 24 games. On the other hand, Nantes find themselves in 10th place in the table with 35 points, 14 points off the relegation places.

Image: AP