Nathan Ake Gets Engaged With Girlfriend Ahead Of Big-money Move To Man City

Bournemouth star Nathan Ake has been enjoying a great time amid the ongoing break ahead of the next season. The Dutch defender, who is closer than ever to joining Premier League heavyweights Manchester City this transfer window, announced his engagement with girlfriend Kaylee Ramman this week while on holiday in France.

Football transfer news: Nathan Ake gets engaged ahead of Man City move

Amid the Nathan Ake transfer reports, the Netherlands international took to Instagram to officially confirm the engagement reports. Ake posted several photos of the time he proposed his girlfriend on a luxury yacht in Nice, France, with a caption that read: "She said yes." His girlfriend is a swimwear designer.

Man City have found an agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Bournemouth.

€43M will be the fee - paperworks time to complete the deal.

Pep wants him after problems for Koulibaly (Man City are still angry with Napoli because of Jorginho/Chelsea deal two years ago) 🔵 #MCFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2020

Man City transfer news: Club set to finalise Nathan Ake transfer

Nathan Ake saw his side get relegated from the Premier League, with Bournemouth finishing 18th on the table. However, his agony soon turned into joy after Man City transfer news suggested that Pep Guardiola is keen on roping in the 25-year-old Dutch international this transfer window. According to several reports, Man City have agreed to sign the defender in a deal that is estimated to cost the Premier League runners-up £38 million.

Man City transfer news suggests that the Cityzens were initially interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the deal failed to materialise due to the sour relationship between the two European heavyweights, which escalated after Jorginho's failed move to the Etihad, with the Italian midfielder subsequently joining Chelsea.

Football transfer news: John Stones to leave Man City?

Nathan Ake is a Chelsea youth product, who was loaned out to Bournemouth in 2016. His deal was subsequently made permanent for £20 million ($26 million) in 2017. His arrival at Man City could pave the way for the departure of John Stones, who has failed to impress Pep Guardiola over the course of the season. Stones might, in turn, join Chelsea with Frank Lampard desperate to sign a quality central defender.

The Nathan Ake transfer to Man City is an attempt to rebuild the squad on the behest of Guardiola. The manager has been wary of his side after they failed to clinch their third consecutive Premier League title ahead of Liverpool this season. Meanwhile, Man City completed the transfer of Ferran Torres from Valencia this week.

Image courtesy: Nathan Ake Instagram