Nations League, Italy Vs Spain Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, US And UK?

Euro 2020 champions Italy will take on Euro 2012 champions Spain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night. The Italy vs Spain match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on October 7 from the iconic San Siro.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Nations League live, and the Italy vs Spain live streaming details.

Italy vs Spain live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Italy vs Spain match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. As for the Italy vs Spain live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams and UEFA.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live can tune into Sky Sports football to watch all the matches. Meanwhile, the Italy vs Spain live streaming will be available on Now TV. The match will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on October 6.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in the US?

US fans wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live can tune into ESPN 2 or TUDN. As for the Italy vs Spain live streaming, fans can watch it on Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. The streaming services are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku. The match will commence live at 2:45 PM ET on October 6.

⏪ Flashback to 2019 as @Cristiano took the #NationsLeague golden boot thanks to this hat-trick... pic.twitter.com/eTVOB6Vzc7 — UEFA (@UEFA) October 6, 2021

Italy vs Spain team news

Italy predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Nico Barella, Marco Verratti; Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile

Spain predicted starting line-up: David de Gea, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Reguilon, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Koke; Pablo Sarabia, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres

Image: AP