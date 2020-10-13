Nations League Fixtures, Matchday 4 Schedule And India Live Stream Details

After a goalless draw against world champions France, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Sweden as they look to extend their lead at the top of their Nations League group. The Swedish team, managed by Janne Andersson have had a disastrous campaign, with no victories in three Nation League games, and will look to make things work against the European champions.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Germany, Spain seek Nations League improvement

UEFA Nations League live stream, UEFA Nations League channel India details

Select games will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. However, the UEFA Nations League live stream of every game will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores for the games will be provided by the social media pages of the respective teams and the final scores will be updated on the official social media pages of the UEFA Nations League.

Nations League fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Azerbaijan vs Cyprus - Tuesday, October 13, 9.30 pm

Latvia vs Malta - Tuesday, October 13, 9.30 pm

Germany vs Switzerland - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 13, 12.15 am

Ukraine vs Spain - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 13, 12.15 am

Montenegro vs Luxembourg - Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 13, 12.15 am

Finland vs Ireland - Wednesday, October 14, 9.30 pm

Italy vs Netherlands - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

Croatia vs France - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

Portugal vs Sweden - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

Bulgaria vs Wales - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

Iceland vs Belgium - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

England vs Denmark - Wednesday (Thursday IST), October 14, 12.15 am

Also Read | Swiss goalkeeper goof gives Spain 1-0 win in Nations League

UEFA Nations League live stream and preview: Portugal vs Sweden

Portugal take on Sweden who languish at the fourth spot in Group 3 with three defeats in as many games. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's side lead the group with two victories and one draw. In the previous game, Portugal were held to a goalless draw by world champions France, while Sweden suffered a 2-1 defeat against Croatia. Portugal are undefeated in the past six games, which could play a pivotal role in deciding the tie.

Also Read | Germany holds on to beat Ukraine for 1st Nations League win

UEFA Nations League live stream and preview: Croatia vs France

The finalists of the 2018 World Cup will square off again in the Nations League. Croatia have managed just one victory in the competition so far, against Sweden. The Croats suffered humiliating defeats against Portugal and France in their previous games, conceding four goals on both occasions, specifically a repeat of the 2018 World final scoreline against France, and will look to make amends this time around.

Also Read | Southgate: Sancho and Abraham back in England squad for Nations League match

Image courtesy: Portugal Twitter