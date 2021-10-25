NBA, LA Lakers Vs Memphis Grizzlies: How To Watch LeBron James In Action?

In the NBA 2021/22 Western Conference clash, the Los Angeles Lakers will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at 7:00 PM (Monday, October 25th, 7:00 AM IST) at the chase centre, San Francisco, California.

The Lakers come into this clash behind two losses, first against the Golden State Warriors in their season opener and then against the Phoenix Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies meanwhile, have won both their games first against the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the LA clippers. They will go into this game as favourites against the winless Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM on Sunday, October 24.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan



Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup: Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams.

