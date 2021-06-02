Netherlands vs Scotland prediction, team news and live stream details

Netherlands will faceoff against Scotland in an international friendly match scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 12:15 AM IST]. The match will be played at Estadio Do Algarve, Portugal. Both these teams last met in 2017 in an international friendly which was won by the Dutch team. Here is the Netherlands vs Scotland prediction, live stream details and the Netherlands vs Scotland team news.

Netherlands vs Scotland team news

The Netherlands last played an international game in March, where they thrashed Gibraltar 7-0. They will be coming into the game with a lot of positivity and will be hoping to make the most out of the contest as they prepare for the Euros. The biggest concern for the Dutch side is the exit of Virgil van Djik from the squad. The Liverpool star confirmed his exit from the Euros to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out of the majority of the season. This means that the Dutch will pair Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij together in the game against Scotland. Their first choice keeper Jasper Cillessen has also been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus. They will be hoping that Memphis Depay continues his brilliant form with the national team. The Lyon striker scored 20 goals for Lyon and will be a key figure for the Dutch going into the Euros.

Scotland last played in April and won their game against Faroe Island with a commanding 4-0 win. The Scottish side will be playing their first international tournament since 1998 and made their way into the Euros by qualifying through playoff victories against Israel and Serbia. Scotland however have a major concern as their midfielder John Fleck was found to be Covid positive and will indefinitely be out of the game. However, Scotland will be hoping that players like Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Kieran Tierney have a good game against their Scottish opponents. Che Adams who recently declared himself as a Scottish national player will be a very important character for Scotland going into the Euros.

Netherlands vs Scotland team news: predicted lineups and formations

Netherlands: formation 4-3-3

Steklenberg, Dumbfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Nathan Ake, Giorgino Wijnaldum, Drenkie De Jong, Steve Berghusis, Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong

Scotland: formation 3-5-2

David Marshall, Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Ryan Fraser, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Netherlands vs Scotland prediction

Scotland have a very talented squad with players like Ryan Fraser and Kieran Tierney who have the potential to be game-changers. It will be very interesting to see how the Scottish team attacks against the Dutch team who will miss the services of Van Djik. Our Netherlands vs Scotland prediction is a 2-1 win for the Scottish side.

Netherlands vs Scotland head to head record

The two teams last met in 2017. A Memphis Depay goal gave the Dutch side a 1-0 victory on that day. In the nine previous meetings between the teams, Scotland have only managed to win one game and draw another, while all other matches have gone in favour of the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Scotland live stream: Where to watch Netherlands vs Scotland

English viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Football, the stream is also available on the Sky Go app. Updates will be given on dailyrecord.co.uk where a live blog with all the match details and commentary will be available.