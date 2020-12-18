NEUFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

The Highlanders are all set to face The Men of Steel at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Friday, December 18 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team and the probable NEUFC vs JFC playing 11.

NEUFC vs JFC live: NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams come into the game after a draw in their respective previous matches. The Highlanders played out a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC, while Jamshedpur FC drew 1-1 with Mumbai City FC. The Men of Steel are unbeaten after their loss against Chennaiyin FC in the opening week while NorthEast United are among the three teams yet to be defeated in the Hero ISL 2020-21. Based on the recent run of form our NEUFC vs JFC match prediction is that the game will end with both teams sharing the spoils.

NEUFC vs JFC Live: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The teams have met each other six times. Jamshedpur FC have won once, with the other five matches ending in a stalemate. The last time the two sides met the game ended in an enthralling 3-3 draw.

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: Probable NEUFC vs JFC playing 11

NorthEast United probable 11 - Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Rocharzella; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Amarjit Singh, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh

NEUFC vs JFC live: Top picks for NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team

NEUFC vs JFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Khassa Camara

Luis Machado

NEUFC vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Alexandre Lima

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper -Gurmeet Singh

Defenders - Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze

Midfielders - Alexandre Lima, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Jackichand Singh, Khassa Camara

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis (C), Luis Machado (VC)

Note: The above NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team and NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media