New Chelsea manager sounds off criticism on club owners' unannounced dressing room visits

Mauricio Pochettino will have a tough task to cut out as the new manager has taken up charge ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Blues endured a poor 2022-23 campaign and finished in a distant 12th position in the Premier League. They have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window as they have got rid of a number of players. The Blues will seek a fresh start next season under their new manager.

3 things you need to know

Pochettino is the third full-time manager at Stamford Bridge in less than two seasons

This is Pochettino's third Premier League stint after Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea will not be playing in Europe next season

Mauricio Pochettino issued a stern warning to Chelsea's ownership

Since the much-hyped takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium, things haven't shaped the way the new owners would have hoped. Boehly has had his own way of handling things as he intervened in the sporting affairs on a number of occasions.

The American businessman reportedly entered the dressing room after Chelsea's defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last season and gave a mouthful to the players.

But Pochettino seems to be aware of Boehly's traits and insisted the owners will be welcome to address the squad but the manager has to be involved in the process.

First of all we need to understand they own the football club and we need to respect that. Of course for me, more than welcome if the owner comes to the dressing room, to the training ground. But like I said, always they need to communicate myself, I need to know and to prepare the people... because here it's really special this type of thing in England.

Will Chelsea bounce back next season?

Despite spending to the tune of £600 million last season, the Premier League giants have miserably failed to live up to the expectations and they need to be at their sharpening best from the very start of this season.

They have freshened up their squad with a number of shrewd additions and stakes will be high as the next edition of the Premier League is expected to pose a different kind of threat.

