Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Breaks Silence On Failed Al-Nassr Move With Stinging Response

Hakim Ziyech, the Morrocan star, has been looking for a new club this summer after Chelsea’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, eyes to re-build the Chelsea squad after they had a very poor season in the 2022–23 campaign and failed to finish in the top 5 of the Premier League. The new manager has been on the verge of selling players that he believes are no longer productive for the club.

3 things you need to know

Hakim Ziyech failed the Al Nassr medical test

Al Nassr sign Inter Milan star Brozovic

Hakim Ziyech has six Premier League goals in 64 games.

Hakim Ziyech takes a dig at Al-Nassr.

After his projected transfer to the Saudi Arabian giants was called off due to a knee problem discovered during the medical inspections, Hakim Ziyech expressed his displeasure against Al Nassr.

Ziyech was anticipated to depart Stamford Bridge over the summer along with other players who were due to sign with Saudi Arabian sides, including N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy. However, a last-minute setback prevented the Moroccan midfielder from joining Al Nassr, the team that Cristiano Ronaldo plays for. The initial deal offered by the Saudi Arabian club reportedly underwent considerable adjustments after Ziyech's medical revealed a few issues.

Al Nassr reportedly first suggested a 40% drop in Hakim Ziyech's salary under his contract, which ultimately caused the move to fall through and his prolonged stay at Stamford Bridge, at least temporarily. However, Ziyech shared his viewpoint on the matter on Instagram, uploading a narrative in which he laughed off any claims of knee problems. Below is a screenshot of his Instagram story.

When was the last time Hakim Ziyech's transfer was dropped from Chelsea?

It has happened before that a potential transfer for Ziyech fell through at the last minute. Previously, the Moroccan midfielder was anticipated to leave Chelsea on loan and join Paris Saint-Germain for the duration of the 2022–23 campaign’s winter transfer window. Before the trade fell through, Ziyech appeared to be headed for Paris after Chelsea reportedly gave their approval to the transaction. The paperwork from Chelsea was filed too late, according to French media.