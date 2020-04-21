Newcastle Takeover: Mike Ashley Was Set To Confirm £300 Million Deal Last Week

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley was hours away from confirming the £300million ($372 million) sale of the Premier League club last week, according to reports. However, it was the Saudi consortium who insisted on a delay to ensure the talks were completed and there exist no issues between the two parties pertaining to the Newcastle takeover.

Newcastle takeover: Mike Ashley decides to sell the club

It has been reported that the Newcastle takeover is being brokered by Amanda Staveley, a UK-based businesswoman. There have been doubts whether the Newcastle takeover will actually materialise, considering the fact that there has been no official statement from the club on a possible deal. However, according to Daily Mail, the club sources have confirmed that Mike Ashley has decided to sell the club and expects no last-minute complications.

Newcastle takeover: Mike Ashley wants to reveal deal details

Reports indicate that Mike Ashley was willing to reveal the minutes of the Newcastle takeover meeting. However, the Saudi owners asked him to wait until all issues were sorted out along with a positive response from the Premier League. A public statement is expected to be made only after the green light from the Premier League.

Newcastle takeover: Mike Ashley net worth

Amid the Newcastle takeover reports, Mike Ashley has gained prominence as the owner of the club. The UK-based businessman is considered as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. A huge football fan and a man keen on pursuing business related to the sport, the Mike Ashley net worth is estimated at £2.02 billion ($2.5 billion) according to Forbes. Mike Ashley is also the founder and CEO of Sports Direct, UK's largest sporting goods retailer.

