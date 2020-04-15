Who Is Amanda Staveley? Amanda Staveley's Net Worth As Newcastle Takeover Edges Closer

British businesswoman Amanda Staveley has reportedly edged closer to ensuring a deal for the purchase of Premier League side Newcastle United from current owner Mike Ashley. However, not much is known about Staveley amid her links with football and the Newcastle takeover. Here, we answer the question Newcastle United fans have been asking - Who is Amanda Staveley? What is the estimated Amanda Staveley net worth?

Who is Amanda Staveley? Mike Ashley values club at $377 million

👐🏽 We've had some encouraging news from our number 1️⃣ over the Easter weekend! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 12, 2020

According to The Sun, the Newcastle takeover is valued at £300 million ($377 million) by present club owner Mike Ashley. Amanda Staveley is a part of the group that includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The consortium also includes British businessmen David and Simon Reuben.

Who is Amanda Staveley? What is the Amanda Staveley net worth?

Amid the Newcastle takeover reports, there have been questions of the Amanda Staveley net worth. The Amanda Staveley net worth stands at £110 million ($138 million), according to The Sun. Staveley is married to Mehrdad Ghodoussi and the couple has two children together. It is claimed that she resides in London, while also spending time in Dubai, UAE.

Who is Amanda Staveley? She exercises influence in the Middle East

Amanda Louise Staveley is one of the most successful businesswomen in the UK. She was born on April 11, 1973. She is reported to have links with some of the most wealthy investors in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia among others, way before the Newcastle takeover from Mike Ashley.

Who is Amanda Staveley? She was involved in Man City's acquisition

Amanda Staveley also had a role to play in Man City's takeover by Sheikh Mansour. It is reported that before the Newcastle takeover, Amanda Staveley's financial advisory firm PCP Capital Partners played an instrumental role in the brokerage of Sheikh Mansour's takeover of Man City. Sheikh Mansour bought the Premier League club from Thaksin Shinawatra in 2009. In 2016, Staveley's firm was again involved in bidding for Liverpool's shares, however, the bid was rejected.

