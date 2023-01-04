Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Issues Statement On Reported Cristiano Ronaldo Clause

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC in a historic reported €200 million deal. Al Nassr took to its official Twitter handle to share the news of Ronaldo's signing on Friday. Prior to the unveiling, it was reported that Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr has a clause that would allow him to join EPL club Newcastle United on loan next summer.

However, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has now cleared the rumours saying that there's no truth in the reports of Ronaldo joining the club next summer. Speaking to Sky Sports, Howe wished Ronaldo on his new venture and said that there's no truth to reports claiming the former Manchester United star will join Newcastle on loan if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

"We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture, but, from our perspective, there's no truth in that," United manager Howe told Sky Sports before the Arsenal game.

Earlier, one of the reasons being cited for Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United was the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo gets a massive hike in salary

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second.

For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week. Ronaldo is now going to make more money in a day than he used to make in a week while at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's contract with the Old Trafford side was terminated after he made some explosive remarks on a chat show just before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo not only chastised United coach Erik ten Hag but also lashed out at the club in the interview that he gave to British talk show host Piers Morgan, which led to the termination of his contract in England.

Image: AP

