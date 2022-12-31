€16.67M Per Month: A Complete Breakdown Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'biggest Ever Contract'

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday completed a historic move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC, a month after he left Manchester United in a controversial manner. Al Nassr took to its official Twitter handle to share the news of Ronaldo's signing and also posted a couple of photos in which the 37-year-old can be seen holding up the team's jersey with his name and number on the back. Ronaldo has signed a deal with the Middle-Eastern club until 2025.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC," the caption of the post read.

Ronaldo's salary breakdown

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second.

For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week. Ronaldo is now going to make more money in a day than he used to make in a week while at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United

Ronaldo's contract with the Old Trafford side was terminated after he made some explosive remarks on a chat show just before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo not only chastised United coach Erik ten Hag but also lashed out at the club in the interview that he gave to British talk show host Piers Morgan, which led to the termination of his contract in England.

Ronaldo's contract was terminated just days before he was slated to represent Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It was reported earlier this year that Ronaldo wanted to leave United prior to the 2022-23 season, as he wanted to represent a club that is playing in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season.

