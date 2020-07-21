Neymar Asks Goalkeeper Which Corner To Shoot At Before Incredible Pass-penalty With Icardi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are warming up ahead of their Champions League tie as they look to play in the quarter-final for the first time since the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions played Belgian second-division side Waasland-Beveren, netting seven goals past their opponents. During one particular moment in the game, Neymar surprisingly asked the Beveren goalkeeper which corner he should strike the penalty kick at.

Neymar's surprising gesture at Beveren goalkeeper

A little magic to start the week 👋#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ZFtQw7Ya7P — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 20, 2020

PSG were leading 2-0 in the game and went on to receive a penalty minutes into the second half. Neymar stepped up to take the spot-kick and made a surprising gesture at the goalkeeper asking him which corner he wanted it in, before passing it off towards Mauro Icardi, who netted it past the post. During the pre-penalty talks, the goalkeeper and Neymar were all smiles, implying a friendly atmosphere on the field. Interestingly, he and Icardi managed to pull off the pass-penalty just a day after Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema failed at it miserably.

PSG prepare to face high-scoring Atalanta

PSG went on to score seven goals in the game with Neymar playing a major role in the victory. However, the Brazil international has seen his time at PSG stiffed with injuries, managing a mere 15 league appearances before the competition was concluded early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite injuries, he managed to score 13 goals while bagging six assists.

PSG are sweating it out ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Serie A's highest scorers, Atalanta, on August 12. The French giants had overturned a first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund to advance to the final eight. Interestingly, PSG have qualified for the quarter-final for the first time since 2015-16.

Neymar transfer rumours

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona since his famous move to Paris in 2017. Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu had, in an interview with RAC1, claimed that the Brazilian's signing would be impossible this transfer window due to the financial restraints. However, according to El Chiringuito TV, PSG have informed Barcelona that the Neymar transfer could materialise if they are prepared to cough up €80 million and include Ousmane Dembele in the deal.

Image courtesy: AP