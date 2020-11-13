Neymar Hits Out At Ex-club Barcelona Over 'dues' Amounting To Staggering 44 Million Euros?

Football superstar Neymar has sensationally claimed that his former club FC Barcelona still owe money to him. According to Marca, the PSG forward has claimed that his former employers owe him a staggering €44 million. Last June, the PSG forward had his lawyers present an appeal against a sentence stated by a court in Barcelona. All that happened when Barcelona sue Neymar and the court statement ordered the Brazilian forward to pay €6.7 million to FC Barcelona.

Last June, Barcelona gave an official statement regarding the same. It stated, “The club completely dismisses the player’s claim, which claimed the payment of €43.6m and estimates a large part of the claim presented by Barca, by virtue of which the player has to return €6.7m to the club.” The matter now resides in the hands of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia.

Barcelona sue Neymar: Will Neymar have the last laugh?

It is believed that Neymar expects the High Court to give a verdict in his favour. The Brazilian forward wants the court to order Barcelona to pay him €43,650,000 euros which equals the sum of money that Neymar believes FC Barcelona defaulted as his renewal bonus. He subsequently made the switch to Paris after the French giants paid the Neymar release clause.

Neymar release clause: Where did it all begin?

The trouble’s origins can be traced back to the €26 million payment that was agreed by both the parties when Neymar renewed his contract until 2021. However, the Catalunya giants pulled out of the deal as the Brazilian forward made the switch in 2017 by joining PSG.

During his 4 years at Barcelona, Neymar formed a lethal partnership with fellow South Americans. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar often symbolized as MSN really came along as one of the best forward lines in world football. The MSN trio won LaLiga titles and Copa del Rey titles each in those 4 years. They also lifted the Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the Champions League.

The relationship between Barcelona and Neymar have been poor since his departure from Catalunya. However, things have taken a rather dramatic turn in recent times. Things have not been good for FC Barcelona on the pitch either.

The Catalan giants have struggled to get going across various tournaments this season. A 1-1 draw against Sevilla followed by back-to-back losses against Getafe and arch-rivals Real Madrid has them hanging at 8th on the LaLiga standings.

Image Credits- NeymarJr/Twitter